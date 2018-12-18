LUDINGTON, MI (CNN Newsource) — Employees this time of year look forward to a holiday bonus from their employer, and workers at one business in Michigan have an especially generous boss.

The owner of FloraCraft announced he’s giving each of his employees a share of $4 million.

For some, that adds up to tens of thousands of dollars!

From employees who have spent a few years on the line, to those who have spent upwards of four decades at FloraCraft, every single one is preparing to celebrate Christmas with the bonus of a lifetime.

“I knew something was up, you kind of sensed that but it was a real shock, the fact that he did that for everybody, from the guys that have only been here a few years right on up, that was just incredible,” Bert Daines told WWTV.

The amount each employee takes home will be based on how many years they’ve spent at FloraCraft.

Employees like Daines who’ve been there for more than 40 years, will get around $60,000.

Twenty-five percent of the bonus will be paid out as cash, the rest as a 401k contribution.