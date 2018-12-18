  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The Steelers are sending six players to the 2019 Pro Bowl next month in Orlando, Florida.

This will be running back James Conner’s first time at the game. The team’s other selections include Cam Heyward, Antonio Brown, David DeCastro, Alejandro Villanueva and Maurkice Pouncey.

This is the 18th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl.

Just ahead of the Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers lead the league, placing seven players in the Pro Bowl, including safety Derwin James, one of six rookies across the league to make the game.

James, a first-round draft choice, will be joined on the AFC squad by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon, defensive end Melvin Ingram, center Mike Pouncey and special-teamer Adrian Phillips for the game. James and Phillips are the only starters, though.

Rivers is a backup to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, one of 29 first-time Pro Bowlers. That, of course, includes all the rookies: James, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson and Cleveland cornerback Denzel Wads. Lindsay is an undrafted player.

New England’s Tom Brady is the other AFC quarterback. Noticeably missing is the Colts’ Andrew Luck.

New Orleans, led by quarterback Drew Brees, Dallas and Chicago paced the NFC with five players each. Brees is the starter, backed up by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and the Rams’ Jared Goff.

Buffalo, Oakland and Tampa Bay had no Pro Bowl selections.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium.

  1. Wayne Ventresca says:
    December 18, 2018 at 8:45 PM

    JuJu Smith Schuster belongs on that list.

