PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The gun control debate in Pittsburgh will heat up Tuesday morning.

City Council will take a first look at what supporters call “common sense” gun measures, which have drawn the ire of some firearms owners and their advocates.

All nine City Council members agree on the issue and believe Pittsburgh needs “common sense” gun measures.

That is why the council will introduce three new ordinances during today’s meeting at 10 a.m.

The first ordinance is an assault weapons ban in the city that aims to make it illegal to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport or store an assault weapon.

The second ordinance is a ban on accessory ammunition, which includes items such as bump stocks, large capacity magazines and armor-penetrating bullets.

The third ordinance is what they are calling an “extreme protection ban.” It will, “allow people to be stripped of their right to keep or bear arms if they violate due process.”

Many say these ordinances are going to be tough to pass. Similar ordinances across the state have been challenged and struck down. Even the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled and said the ownership of firearms is, “constitutionally protected” and said the General Assembly should make these decisions.

Mayor Bill Peduto said the goal is to start small and eventually change the laws in Harrisburg.

Allegheny County Sportsmen League and Firearm Owners Against Crime call the proposals illegal, saying no county, municipality or township, “can regulate the lawful ownership of firearms.”

The organizations said they are prepared to take legal action against the city, even suggesting council members could face misdemeanor charges and time in jail. The organizations against these ordinances also said “no ordinance or statute” will stop a criminal and that a patchwork of laws across the state will be confusing and not effective.