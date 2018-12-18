Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Zmijanac was not a free agent for long after he departed from the Ringgold football program following one season on the job.

Post-Gazette High School guru Mike White reported Tuesday that the former longtime Aliquippa headman has agreed to become the next coach for Seton LaSalle.

“This seems to be right” – Mike Zmijanac on his new job. He resigned from Ringgold a few weeks ago but is now new coach at Seton LaSalle. … Tom Donahoe was on selection committee.”

Zmijanac went 0-10 in his only season at Ringgold, scoring only 26 points offensively while giving up a conference-high 511 points.

Before the brief stint with the Rams, Zmijanac won 6 WPIAL titles and a PIAA crown in 21 seasons with Aliquippa. He is also the 13th-winningest head coach in WPIAL history and a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

According to White, Zmijanac interviewed with Seton LaSalle last week. He replaces Rob Carter, who spent the last three seasons with the team.

“I am enthused to join a school with such a rich history in athletics and academic excellence,” Zmijanac said. “Looking forward

to building a successful program in my own community at Seton LaSalle.”