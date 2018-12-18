Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz wants to warm you up this holiday season with free coffee!

The convenience store chain has once again announced that customers will get free coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Hours for the free coffee are midnight to noon on Christmas Day, and 4 p.m. Dec. 31 until 4 p.m. on Jan 1, according to a press release.

Guests can get the free coffee at any one of the more than 500 Sheetz’s stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Customers will also have the opportunity to make the holiday brighter for local children by donating to the Sheetz For The Kidz program at checkout.

Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-run charity providing toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. One-hundred percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in our communities, Sheetz said in a press release.