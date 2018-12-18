Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning for a local soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.

The funeral for Staff Sgt. Jason McClary will get underway at Cornerstone Church in Export at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation for the 24-year-old Export native was held at the church on Monday, and many people came out to pay their respects.

McClary was one of four servicemen killed when a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan late last month.

He was flown to a military hospital in Germany, where he died at the beginning of December.

Mourners say their hearts go out to the McClary family.

“Couldn’t imagine the pain for JoLynn, his mother, and all the family, the wife, two little kids. It’s just very sad. He’s too young,” one woman said.

Family members say all McClary ever wanted to do was join the Army and he did that after overcoming some minor health issues.

McClary received two Purple Hearts, three Army commendation medals and a Bronze Star.

Following today’s funeral services, McClary will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.