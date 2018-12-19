  • KDKA TVOn Air

"T", Blue Line, Local TV, Port Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A power issue is causing problems for commuters using the T this morning.

According to the Port Authority, a power issue was reported on the Blue Line Library just before 8 a.m.

As a result, all inbound and outbound rail service has been suspended between Library and Washington Junction. Shuttle busses are being used in that area.

Meanwhile, rail service is operating Washington Junction and the North Shore.

blue line power outage Power Issue On Blue Line T Suspends Inbound & Outbound Service

(Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA)

Rail cars at South Hills Junction will use the tracks running through Allentown until the power is restored.

Earlier, a circuit outside of the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel tripped, which caused a rail car to lose power.

