PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A power issue is causing problems for commuters using the T this morning.

According to the Port Authority, a power issue was reported on the Blue Line Library just before 8 a.m.

As a result, all inbound and outbound rail service has been suspended between Library and Washington Junction. Shuttle busses are being used in that area.

8:20 UPDATE: Due to a power issue on the Blue Line Library, all inbound & outbound rail service is suspended btwn Library and Washington Junction. Rail service is operating between Washington Jct and the North Shore. Shuttle buses are operating between Library and Washington Jct — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, rail service is operating Washington Junction and the North Shore.

Rail cars at South Hills Junction will use the tracks running through Allentown until the power is restored.

Earlier, a circuit outside of the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel tripped, which caused a rail car to lose power.

