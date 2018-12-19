Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A mother convicted of child abuse has been arrested in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says in October 2015, 28-year-old Breanne Jefferson, of McKeesport, was accused of punching and stomping on her child because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Jefferson claimed she “blacked out” during the incident, but pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated assault (victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older) and simple assault (grading, victim under 12 defendant 18 or older). Part of her sentencing included four years of probation.

Two years earlier, in December 2013, Jefferson had been accused of ransacking homes, stealing electronics and jewelry, and selling at least one of the stolen items at a pawnshop. Jefferson pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in that incident, and part of her sentencing included probation.

Two bench warrants were issued for Jefferson’s arrest on Aug. 17 due to a violation of her probation/parole.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies learned over the last week that Jefferson was staying in an apartment in the Crawford Village housing plan in McKeesport.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, they met with someone who lived there and during their conversation, they saw Jefferson at the top of the stairs. Jefferson was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies also apprehended the tenant of the apartment, 35-year-old Gina Wright. Wright was wanted out of Ohio for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Jefferson and Wright were both sent to the Allegheny County Jail. Jefferson was lodged on her criminal bench warrants and Wright will remain at the jail while she awaits extradition to Ohio.