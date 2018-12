Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Part of Bower Hill Road is shut down in Mt. Lebanon due to a vehicle crash.

Allegheny County says the crash happened at the intersection of Bower Hill Road and Kelso Road.

All four lanes of Bower Hill Road are shut down at the intersection.

Emergency responders were on the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details