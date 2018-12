Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash closed the McKees Rocks Bridge early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved and at least one man was injured. The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in serious condition.

Icy conditions on the bridge are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The bridge has since reopened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details