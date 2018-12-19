Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The high pressure that has brought a couple of sunshiny days to the area is slipping eastward. This will allow clouds to start sneaking in.

Partly cloudy skies will take over Wednesday night with the cloud cover increasing through Thursday.

Late Thursday, rain will lift into the area from south to north. A soggy night is expected Thursday into Friday with more rain scattered around Friday during the day.

Friday, gusty winds will also accompany the rain showers. Colder air will begin to wrap into this system Friday into Saturday. This will mix the rain showers with snow, then change it over to scattered snow showers. This snow does not look to bring any notable accumulations.

The colder air will last through the weekend into Christmas.

While a few, festive flurries may be floating around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (especially in the traditional lake effect areas), the chances of a “White Christmas” look rather low. — Ray Petelin