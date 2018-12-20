  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Rain, Ray Petelin, Snow, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plan on the rain to stick around for a while.

Steady rain will continue tonight through Friday morning. The showers will become “scattered,” Friday, with mild temperatures early in the day.

projected rain Cold Front On Its Way After Steady Rainfall Moves Through Area

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A cold front, though, will sweep through the area during the early afternoon. This will cause temperatures to dip during the second half of the day, and continue to dip into early Saturday.

These falling temperatures come with gusty winds, and will mix the rain with, then change it over to snow.

Accumulations for Pittsburgh look minimal with this system.

While we could see some random flurries between Sunday and Christmas Day, a white Christmas does not look likely, right now.

