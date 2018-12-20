Comments
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A vehicle crashed into a Subway restaurant in New Kensington and police are now looking for the driver.
According to police, the incident happened along Stevenson Boulevard around 2 a.m.
When police arrived, the vehicle was sitting inside the building. However, the driver was nowhere to be found.
The building suffered structural damage and it could be a while before it reopens.
No other information has been released at this time.
