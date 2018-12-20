Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s former postmaster, who violated probation, and then failed to show for a hearing, was arrested Thursday in Ohio.

Daniel Davis, a former postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Pittsburgh, is awaiting extradition to Allegheny County for violating his probation.

Davis was charged with numerous counts back in 2015 after he was arrested for seizing and emptying express mail packages, allegedly in search of illegal drugs being shipped through the mail.

Authorities say Davis threatened several employees who saw him taking packages.

“In April of 2017, he plead guilty and was placed on five years’ probation,” said Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jack Kearney. “So, after the time he was placed on probation, he requested permission to leave the state to go to Ohio to obtain employment.”

Last month, authorities in Lucas County, Ohio, found Davis sleeping in a car. Officers say he was under the influence of a substance. They also discovered he was lying on top of a loaded AK-47 rifle.

Davis was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and a firearms violation, which is a violation of his probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing, but failed to show up.

“Allegheny County was notified of the arrest in Ohio, and five bench warrants were issued for him on Monday. Since that time, we had been searching for him,” said. Lt. Kearney.

Sheriff’s deputies learned Wednesday that Davis was staying at a home in Vermillion, Ohio, which is near Cleveland.

Vermillion Police were contacted, and Davis was arrested without incident. He’s now lodged in the Lorain County Jail.

Since Davis is wanted in Lucas County Ohio, as well, he’ll most likely have to face charges there before he’s extradited back to Allegheny County.