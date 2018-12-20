Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Thursday night.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead to stay when he scored his ninth of the season 8:12 into the third period. Rust has at least one goal in five of his last six games, including the game-winner one night earlier when the Penguins defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on the road.

Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel picked off a Greg Pateryn pass behind the net, and centered to the slot where Rust slipped a shot between Devan Dubnyk’s pads.

Pittsburgh has won four of five games and seven of 10 overall. The Penguins have earned points in eight of their last 10 games and 13 of the last 17.

Casey DeSmith stopped 40 shots for his eighth win in 12 home starts. DeSmith has started nine of the last 11 games for Pittsburgh.

Jordan Greenway scored his sixth for the Wild, who have dropped three straight and five of seven. Dubnyk made 35 saves.

Greenway opened the scoring 7:13 into the first when he converted a wrist shot from inside the left circle. But Rust answered for Pittsburgh, extending his goal streak to a career-best four games.

Dubnyk left his crease, but misplayed a puck behind the net to Guentzel, who quickly centered to Rust for the goal into an empty net.

Rust has eight goals and nine points in his last six games after collecting one goal and seven points in his first 29 games.

NOTES: Dominik Simon returned to the Penguins’ lineup after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Garrett Wilson was sent to the team’s minor league affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. … Wild D Matt Dumba missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. … Penguins D Jamie Oleksiak was sidelined by a concussion . Pateryn played in his 200th career game.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Dallas on Saturday.

Penguins: Visit Carolina on Saturday.

