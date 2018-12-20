Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Peoples Gas Holiday Market
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- Big Burrito Restaurant Group
- Doug Oster
- Andy Amrhein At Evey True Value Hardware
- Kidsburgh
- Next Pittsburgh
Chef Bill Fuller’s Tips To Simply Season A Cast Iron Skillet:
- Wash skillet(s) with mild soapy water and dry. (Some people rub with salt.) You just want to remove dirt chunks.
- Heat until smoking.
- Add generous portion of neutral oil – veg, peanut, etc. lard is fine too. Or bacon fat. But not olive oil – too many flavors.
- Swirl oil across skillet. Wipes some up onto sides.
- LEAVE THE OIL IN THE SKILLET. DON’T LET IT BE OIL-FREE. If you aren’t cooking anything at this point, just leave it sit until you need it.
- Heat, add a pat of butter, fry an egg.
- Flip said egg.
- When done cooking re-oil.
- If things stick a little at times, heat and apply oil.