PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A two-and-a-half story brick and frame house went up in flames in Wilkinsburg early Thursday morning.

The home along Cole Street is vacant, but police say a homeless man has been living there. He was gone when firefighters arrived.

The man has been identified as 64-year-old Philip Thomas. He has since been arrested and charged with reckless burning.

Wilkinsburg Police say this is the second time this month Thomas has set the vacant house on fire while cooking.

Eric Parrish, with Wilkinsburg Code Enforcement, says the house has no electricity, gas or water and it is scheduled to be demolished along with the houses next door.

Thomas told police he had been living in the house for some time.