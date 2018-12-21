Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man traveling through Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on received a citation from police Wednesday.

The TSA says the Mississippi man is a contractor who works for a firm in West Virginia and had a ticket for a flight home.

At a checkpoint, TSA officers found a .45 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag. The TSA says the gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.

Allegheny County Police confiscated the gun, detained the man for questioning and cited him on weapons charges.

He is also facing a civil penalty from the TSA for bringing the gun to the checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

The man allegedly told officials he forgot he had the gun with him.

The TSA says this is the 35th handgun stopped at one of the airport’s checkpoints in 2018. They have stopped seven handguns within the last 30 days.