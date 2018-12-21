  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMA Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man traveling through Pittsburgh International Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on received a citation from police Wednesday.

The TSA says the Mississippi man is a contractor who works for a firm in West Virginia and had a ticket for a flight home.

At a checkpoint, TSA officers found a .45 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag. The TSA says the gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.

gun tsa TSA Stops Traveler With Loaded Gun In Carry On At Pittsburgh International Airport

(Photo Credit: Transportation Security Administration)

Allegheny County Police confiscated the gun, detained the man for questioning and cited him on weapons charges.

He is also facing a civil penalty from the TSA for bringing the gun to the checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

The man allegedly told officials he forgot he had the gun with him.

The TSA says this is the 35th handgun stopped at one of the airport’s checkpoints in 2018. They have stopped seven handguns within the last 30 days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s