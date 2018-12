Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — West Carson Street has reopened after crews cleared downed trees from the road.

Allegheny County officials said around 9:20 p.m. that trees were down on the road at West Carson Street and the West End Bridge.

The Department of Public Works sent crews to the scene to clear them.

West Carson Street closed in both directions for a brief period of time. The road was reopened by 10 p.m.