Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County priest, accused of sexually abusing a young boy, has been sentenced to prison.
Fr. John Sweeney had previously pleaded guilty to indecent assault.
Today, a judge sentenced him to 11 1/2 months to five years in prison. He must also register as sex predator
Sweeney told the court he was sorry for what he did and took full responsibility.
Sweeney sentence to 11 1/2 to 5 years in prison. The disgraced priest now a convicted child predator begins sentencing immediately
— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) December 21, 2018
During the sentencing hearing a victim impact statement was read.
“All he has proven is that the Catholic Church is a cult and all of its followers are complicit accomplices in its vast amount of crimes,” it said. “All that I ask of you your honor, is that you charge this man as if the crime happened yesterday, committed from a 40-something, healthy Catholic priest of my elementary school. He had his freedom for 27 years. Don’t let him have anymore.”
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Should have gotten life!