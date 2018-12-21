  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County priest, accused of sexually abusing a young boy, has been sentenced to prison.

Fr. John Sweeney had previously pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

john thomas sweeney Westmoreland County Priest Sentenced To Prison In Child Sex Abuse Case

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Today, a judge sentenced him to 11 1/2 months to five years in prison. He must also register as sex predator

Sweeney told the court he was sorry for what he did and took full responsibility.

During the sentencing hearing a victim impact statement was read.

“All he has proven is that the Catholic Church is a cult and all of its followers are complicit accomplices in its vast amount of crimes,” it said. “All that I ask of you your honor, is that you charge this man as if the crime happened yesterday, committed from a 40-something, healthy Catholic priest of my elementary school. He had his freedom for 27 years. Don’t let him have anymore.”

Comments
  1. Thomas J Duttine says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:46 PM

    Should have gotten life!

