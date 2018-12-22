Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in a retail theft and was involved in a police chase early Saturday morning.

It started around 2:15 a.m. on Chestnut Street in the City of Butler.

Officers attempted to pull over a green Nissan Xterra that was believed to be connected to a recent retail theft in Butler Township.

Police also say the vehicle had been reported stolen within the last 24 hours.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle — 27-year-old Ryan Wilson and 27-year-old Joshua McBride, both from the Butler area — had outstanding warrants for recent felonies in the City of Butler.

Police say McBride, who was driving the vehicle, refused to pull over.

McBride continued northbound on Mercer Road until the Butler Township Police Department deployed spike strips, slowing the vehicle down. McBride then allegedly purposefully crashed into two Butler Police vehicles before driving over an embankment in the Crossfire Church parking lot at the intersection of Mercer Road and Route 8.

Both McBride and Wilson got out of the vehicle and ran. Police officers and Pennsylvania State Police troopers caught up to McBride, who resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Police say McBride was taken to the Butler Hospital after complaining of burning skin from his cocaine use.

There was also evidence of heroin use found in the vehicle, according to police.

McBride was later sent to the Butler County Prison to await arraignment on his previous charges. He’s facing multiple charges in connection to the chase, including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault while DUI, receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding an officer.

Wilson has not yet been apprehended. There is an active felony warrant out for Wilson.

Anyone who sees Wilson or knows of his whereabouts should contact Butler City Police.

Three Butler City Police officers were injured when McBride crashed into the police vehicles. Two were treated for their injuries at Butler Memorial Hospital and released. The third officer refused initial treatment.