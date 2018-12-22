Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a dog in Charleroi on Saturday evening.

According to state police, a white woman believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60 was driving on the 4th Street Extension near Fecsen Drive around 8:10 p.m. when she struck a Newfoundland dog and apparently drove away.

The dog was found lying on the ground suffering from significant injuries near a damaged mailbox, which police believe the driver also hit.

Police say the woman was driving an SUV, but the make and model is unknown.

The dog’s owner took the pet to an emergency veterinary clinic in Washington, Pa., for treatment.

State police say the driver returned to the scene later to apologize for striking the dog, but she did not give her name to anyone.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who knows the driver’s identity is encouraged to contact state police at (724) 929-6262.