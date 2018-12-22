Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Westmoreland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a white man entered a Dollar General on Crossroads Plaza in East Huntingdon Township just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The man allegedly pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

Police say the suspect’s face was covered with a black-and-white bandana.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at (824) 832-3288.