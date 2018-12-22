  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    02:05 AMPerson of Interest
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Dollar General, East Huntingdon Township, Local TV, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Westmoreland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a white man entered a Dollar General on Crossroads Plaza in East Huntingdon Township just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

east huntingdon dollar general robbery 1 Police: Man Robbed Westmoreland Co. Dollar General At Gunpoint

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

The man allegedly pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

Police say the suspect’s face was covered with a black-and-white bandana.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at (824) 832-3288.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s