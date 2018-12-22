  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another recall for ground turkey, following a Salmonella outbreak.

Jennie-O is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that could be contaminated.

The affected products are marked with the establishment number “P-579”.

It comes as the CDC reports 52 new cases of illness linked to an outbreak strain of Salmonella in various turkey products that includes live turkeys and raw turkey pet food.

More than 200 people in 38 states have fallen ill from the outbreak since November of last year.

