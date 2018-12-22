Filed Under:Local TV, Recall, Recalls, Water Tank

(KDKA) – Navien is recalling 3,400 condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers because of a “risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Saturday.

The recall involves model numbers NPE-180A, NPE-180S and NCB-180E. The recalled water heaters and combination boilers were manufactured between July 9- Oct. 14, 2018.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heaters and boilers that are using propane gas and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit,” the company said. “Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.”

Consumers with questions can contact Navien at 800-244-8202, email at recall@navien.com or visit https://www.navieninc.com/news.

