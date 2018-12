Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BERNVILLE, Pa. (CBS Local) — One Pennsylvania family truly gets into the holiday spirit every year and they are globally recognized for it.

The Koziar family in Bernville, Pennsylvania, has been decorating their property since 1948.

The family’s Christmas village boasts more than 1 million lights and has been awarded the best outdoor Christmas display in the world.

The winter wonderland is open to the public for about two months around the holidays.