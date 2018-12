Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bridgeville Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit again this year, posting a holiday themed video.

Last year, the Bridgeville Police arrested Buddy the Elf after chasing him throughout the community.

On Sunday, police teamed up with Buddy to take the Grinch into custody.

In the end, the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes and he helps Santa pass out gifts.