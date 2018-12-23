Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as rain is expected to turn into snow overnight on Sunday into Monday morning.

A mix of light rain and light snow will nudge into the area on Sunday night. This will transition to all snow, as temperatures dip. Light accumulations and a slick spot or two are possible on Monday morning, but it should not be a widespread issue.

Into Christmas Eve on Monday, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will continue. An isolated flurry may materialize, but this will not lead to accumulation.

Some light, non-accumulating snow is possible on Christmas Day on Tuesday, with chilly temperatures remaining.

After that, we are actually going to see temperatures take off. The 40s are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s on Friday.

The 50s won’t last into the weekend, however, as a shot of cold air will return.