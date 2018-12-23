Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Homewood-Brushton, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in the Homewood-Brushton neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to their gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, near the intersection of North Lang and Felicia Way around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

There are no arrests at this time and police are investigating.

