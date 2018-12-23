Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are No. 1 – in social media value among NHL teams as well as Pittsburgh sports fans hearts.

The Penguins announced on Sunday the social media ranking, based on the results released by MVPindex, which used a formula called Engagement Value Assessment to evaluate professional sports teams’ social activity in the past year and determine potential market value.

The Penguins had an Engagement Value Assessment of $66.3 million according to data collected from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube from Jan. 1 -Dec. 12, 2018. The Penguins also had 36.2 million engagements and ‘led all NHL teams in social value per post at $7.3K.’

The Penguins ranked 25th overall in pro sports.