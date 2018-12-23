Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – There is an update to the story that broke Saturday about a Wilkinsburg woman being accused of neglecting three children who were left in her care, including a 2-year-old boy who a doctor believes was intentionally starved.

There are multiple layers to the story, in the big picture and profile that is coming together about the plight of the children and where their mother is and how did this happen to them. Why were family members not notified and why were others notified?

According to the children’s grandfather, he originally put out a post on Facebook post saying he hadn’t seen his adult daughter and three grandchildren in seven months and felt he had no resort after going to the school where his grandchildren usually attended and finding out they were withdrawn.

The woman who was eventually charged with the crimes against the children, 35-year-old Jennifer Stout, of Wilkinsburg, is now charged with child endangerment. She was taking care of the children unbeknownst to him.

The biological mom allegedly dropped them off in her care then disappeared.