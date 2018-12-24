PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Merry Christmas Eve!

Sunshine gave way to clouds this afternoon and the clouds will stick around through Christmas morning.

Dry conditions tonight if you’re heading out to church services or some Christmas festivities. Christmas Day looks like a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s.

A huge warm-up starts Thursday giving us a shot at 60 degrees Friday!

We may also pick up enough moisture Thursday/Friday for us to break the all-time precipitation record for Pittsburgh which was set in 2004.

Stay tuned and Merry Christmas- Kristin Emery