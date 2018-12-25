Filed Under:Armeb Robbery, Dollar General, Local TV, Pittsuburgh Street, Robbery, Scottdale, Scottdale Police Department, Westmoreland County

SCOTTSDALE (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland Co. are asking for the public’s to identify a person who robbed a store on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say that a Dollar General located in the 400-block of Pittsburgh Street in Scottdale was robbed Monday night.

Officers from the Scottdale Police Department were called to the store at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 24 for an armed robbery.

Police say that the suspect, a white male, did show a handgun during the robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officials say that the suspect did flee on foot and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

