WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park’s “Holiday Lights” display was named one of the top holiday events in the country.

USA Today 10 Best released a list of the top theme park holiday events in the country and Kennywood Park ranked at number seven.

The holiday light display is home to Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree. The 90-foot-tall tree plus a 10-foot-tall topping ornament is one of the many attractions at Holiday Lights.

Kennywood strings up nearly 2 million lights for visitors to view.

The list of the best theme park holiday events are:

  1. An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.
  2. WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, Ohio
  3. Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
  4. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va.
  5. SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration – Orlando
  6. Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, N.H.
  7. Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn.
  8. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa
  9. Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Penn.
  10. Christmas Bricktacular at LEGOLAND Florida – Winter Haven, Fla.

This has been the eighth season for the Holiday Lights event, which ran through Dec. 23.

