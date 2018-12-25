Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park’s “Holiday Lights” display was named one of the top holiday events in the country.

USA Today 10 Best released a list of the top theme park holiday events in the country and Kennywood Park ranked at number seven.

From our Kennywood family to yours, wishing you a Happy Christmas! pic.twitter.com/6mNhvlHLhA — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) December 25, 2018

The holiday light display is home to Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree. The 90-foot-tall tree plus a 10-foot-tall topping ornament is one of the many attractions at Holiday Lights.

kennywood holiday lights 2 (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

kennywood holiday lights 1 (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

kennywood holiday lights (Photo Credit: Kennywood)

kennywood-holiday-lights-1 (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kennywood strings up nearly 2 million lights for visitors to view.

The list of the best theme park holiday events are:

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo. WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, Ohio Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va. SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration – Orlando Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, N.H. Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Penn. Christmas Bricktacular at LEGOLAND Florida – Winter Haven, Fla.

This has been the eighth season for the Holiday Lights event, which ran through Dec. 23.