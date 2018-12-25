Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park’s “Holiday Lights” display was named one of the top holiday events in the country.
USA Today 10 Best released a list of the top theme park holiday events in the country and Kennywood Park ranked at number seven.
From our Kennywood family to yours, wishing you a Happy Christmas! pic.twitter.com/6mNhvlHLhA
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) December 25, 2018
The holiday light display is home to Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree. The 90-foot-tall tree plus a 10-foot-tall topping ornament is one of the many attractions at Holiday Lights.
Kennywood strings up nearly 2 million lights for visitors to view.
The list of the best theme park holiday events are:
- An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.
- WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, Ohio
- Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration – Orlando
- Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, N.H.
- Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa
- Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Penn.
- Christmas Bricktacular at LEGOLAND Florida – Winter Haven, Fla.
This has been the eighth season for the Holiday Lights event, which ran through Dec. 23.