Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man in the Hill District allegedly stole a gun and pointed the weapon at Pittsburgh Police officers.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2600-block of Centre Avenue in the Hill District early Christmas morning for the report of a robbery.

Zone 2 officers responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. and learned that a male suspect allegedly stole a gun from another person and fled the scene. Police officers later found a man that matched his description near Wiley Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street.

Pittsburgh Police officers engaged man and instructed the person to remove his hands from his coat pockets, according to police. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and aimed it directly at officers. The man then took off on foot.

Officers gave chase and apprehended the suspect at Kirkpatrick Street and La Place Street. After retracing the pursuit route, officers were able to recover a firearm, according to officials.

Police later identified the suspect as 37-year-old Larry Sanders, who was taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Sanders is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.