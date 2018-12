Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A child was shot in McKeesport the morning after Christmas.

Authorities say that police were called to the 1700 block of Manor Avenue on Dec. 26 around 8:30 a.m.

Police say that the 12-year-old boy grazed by a bullet. He was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The child’s condition is unknown.

No other information has been released at this time.

