PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a mild, sunny day, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s overnight under clear skies.

A nice start to Thursday with sunshine and highs near 50! Clouds roll back in through the afternoon, though, and rain follows late tomorrow evening. We could get .25-.50” of rain which would put us very close to the all-time wettest year ever for Pittsburgh record.

Friday puts us near 60 degrees before temperatures tumble behind a cold front for the weekend. Looks dry for the Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field!

Have a great evening and enjoy the mild weather! —Kristin Emery