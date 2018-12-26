Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police in Greensburg took to social media Wednesday for help in identifying the person who stoles a vehicle and broke into several other vehicles.

Authorities say that a suspect wearing a ski mask broke into multiple vehicles in the Saybrook Village neighborhood of Greensburg on Christmas Eve. Police believe two people were involved in the incident that led to multiple vehicles being broke into overnight.

The City of Greensburg Police Department say that the incident occurred between the house of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 24.

A Toyota Tundra pickup truck was stolen from a home on Brattleboro Drive. Police in Wilkinsburg later recovered the vehicle in Allegheny County.

Two handguns were stolen from vehicles on Brattleboro Drive and Cranston Drive.

Authorities say that one suspect was wearing a ski mask, ski suit and a backpack. A second suspect is believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 724-834-3800.

