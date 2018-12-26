  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Kenneth Himes, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered man.

According to state police, Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township.

Himes suffers from dementia and is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has short, light brown and gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s