PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police will be out in force looking for drunk drivers over the New Year’s holiday.

The West Hills DUI Task Force is planning sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols.

They start Friday and end on New Year’s Day.

Police departments that will be taking part include Avalon, Bellevue, Carnegie, Coraopolis, Crescent, Findlay, Kennedy, Leetsdale, Moon, North Fayette, Ohio Township, Robinson, Sewickley and Stowe.