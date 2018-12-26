Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANETTE (KDKA) – A local woman is accused of leaving her children home alone while she stole a car and drove drunk.

According to Jeannette Police, 40-year-old Amber Tavener ended up in handcuffs after driving off then returning an SUV that did not belong to her. Police say that Tavener did not have permission to drive the vehicle she took along the 500-block of Clark Avenue.

Investigators say Tavener appeared to be intoxicated and fought police when officers attempted to apprehend her. Once she was in custody, she informed police that her two children were inside her Gaskill Avenue home.

According to court records, when police arrived at the home of Taverner a 10-year-old child answered the door. The girl was visibly upset and crying while telling officers she was scared and “didn’t know where mom was.”

Officers also reported finding Tavener’s seven-month-old son in the kitchen in a child safety seat and okay.

The little girl told officer a man she did not know was sleeping on the kitchen floor but woke up and ran out the back when officers arrived.

Once inside, police say not only did they find the children unsupervised, they discovered them living in squalor.

Investigators say they discovered dirty clothing, trash, moldy half ate food and dirty dishes stacked in the sink. Officials say that all of the toilets in the home were clogged with human waste and urine.