Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The forecast is shaping up to be partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs near 40 degrees.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 41 degrees. Most of Thursday will be dry with rain chances arriving probably after 10 p.m. and lasting through the overnight hours.

Temperatures on Thursday will climb throughout the day with temperatures for the afternoon in the low 40s.

The hottest temperatures for the week occur on Friday morning when we have a chance to hit 60 degrees ahead of a cold front passage. Once the front passes, temperatures will slowly begin to fall for the rest of the day.

Saturday’s high will be hit at midnight with temperatures falling for the morning and early afternoon hours.

We are still in need of 0.66 inches of rain to tie the record yearly rain amount. There’s a solid chance we do just that on Friday morning. If it doesn’t happen then, there may be one more chance for organized rain/snow before the start of 2019.

Speaking of starting 2019, the forecast at this time is dry but there is some data showing a rainy start to the New Year.