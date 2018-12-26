Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EMSWORTH (KDKA) – A train struck a vehicle in Emsworth Wednesday afternoon.

A car with Ohio license plates was hit by a freight train. The car was on the tracks near Herron Avenue.

The crossing lights were on and flashing when our KDKA photographer was on the scene.

A spokesperson from the county said that everyone who was inside the car is safe and accounted for.

