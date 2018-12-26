  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    10:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emsworth, Herron Avenue, Local TV, Train Collision, Train Crash, Train Hits Car

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EMSWORTH (KDKA) – A train struck a vehicle in Emsworth Wednesday afternoon.

A car with Ohio license plates was hit by a freight train. The car was on the tracks near Herron Avenue.

The crossing lights were on and flashing when our KDKA photographer was on the scene.

A spokesperson from the county said that everyone who was inside the car is safe and accounted for.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s