EMSWORTH (KDKA) – A train struck a vehicle in Emsworth Wednesday afternoon.
A car with Ohio license plates was hit by a freight train. The car was on the tracks near Herron Avenue.
The crossing lights were on and flashing when our KDKA photographer was on the scene.
A spokesperson from the county said that everyone who was inside the car is safe and accounted for.
