PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two members of the Steelers defense took home Pro Football Writers awards for the Pittsburgh Chapter Wednesday.

Conerback Joe Haden recieved “The Chief Award” which was established in honor of Steelers’ founder Art Rooney Sr. and is presented each year to the Steeler that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

Meanwhile, Steelers rookie safety Terrell Edmunds won the “Joe Greene Great Performance Award.” This honor is given to the Steelers top rookie each season. Edmunds has played in 15 games with 14 starts in 2018 while recording 69 tackles with four passes defensed, three QB hits, a fumble recovery and an interception.

“Joe Haden and Terrell Edmunds were named the 2018 recipients of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America’s annual awards.”

The Steelers are in search for a playoff spot heading into the final week of the regular season. Pittsburgh needs a win and a Baltimore loss to Cleveland to gain a playoff berth. The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA-TV.

