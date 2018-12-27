Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Cincinnati (KDKA)– Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker and known instigator Vontaze Burfict may be done with football.

The 28-year-old, known around the league as one of the NFL’s dirtiest players, suffered a seventh career concussion against the Browns last Sunday.

ESPN reported the injury late on Wednesday. This is the second concussion diagnosed this month for Burfict.

The linebacker is in concussion protocol this week and his availability is in doubt for the game against the Steelers this Sunday at Heinz Field.

Burfict was criticized for an incident with a team trainer coming off the field after the injury in Cleveland.

Burfict has not played a full season since 2013 because of various injuries and suspensions. He has been fined more than $4.2 million because of misconduct on the field.

The Steelers are in a must-win situation against the Bengals to make the playoffs. A win and a Baltimore loss to Cleveland will clinch the division title. The Steelers and Bengals play this Sunday on KDKA-TV at 4:25 p.m.