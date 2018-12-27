Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A BIG weather system featuring heavy snow and drenching rains is moving across the eastern half of the country, and we are only going to get a little rain out of it. It is all about location.

The heavy snow will stay north of us, and the storms and heavier rains are heading south. We will sit between with scattered rain showers.

The rain will amount to one-third of an inch to a half an inch, but .67 inches is needed to break the all-time precipitation record currently held by 2004.

Temperatures will stay very warm, Friday, as this disturbance passes through the area. Highs will top off near 60 degrees.

The cold portion of this storm arrives Friday night. This will cause temperatures to fall into Saturday; and during the day, they will only rebound into the upper 30s. Any snow that could materialize with the cool down will stay north of I-80.

These cold temperatures won’t last long either.

Another warm up is expected to finish 2018 and start 2019. This warm up comes with more rain, too.