If you’re looking for some cocktail recipes to ring in the New Year, check out these two from Fine Wine and Good Spirits!
New Year’s Eve Cocktail Recipes:
Scottish Sparkler
– 1 cube brown sugar
– 3 drops Angostura bitters
– 1 oz Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Highland 10-Year-Old
– Luc Belaire Gold Brut
– Combine first three ingredients in a flute glass and top with sparkling wine; stir gently.
Midnight Twist
– 1 ½ oz Bluecoat Gin
– 1 oz fresh lemon juice
– 1 oz simple syrup
– La Marca Prosecco
– 1 lemon peel
– Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.