If you’re looking for some cocktail recipes to ring in the New Year, check out these two from Fine Wine and Good Spirits!

New Year’s Eve Cocktail Recipes:

Scottish Sparkler

– 1 cube brown sugar

– 3 drops Angostura bitters

– 1 oz Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Highland 10-Year-Old

– Luc Belaire Gold Brut

– Combine first three ingredients in a flute glass and top with sparkling wine; stir gently.

Midnight Twist

– 1 ½ oz Bluecoat Gin

– 1 oz fresh lemon juice

– 1 oz simple syrup

– La Marca Prosecco

– 1 lemon peel

– Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.

