Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kroger has issued a recall for several shrimp products because they may be undercooked, which could cause a health hazard.

According to their website, the undercooked products could lead to contamination, “by spoilage organisms or pathogens.”

For a full list of the affected products, visit Kroger’s website here.

Customers are being asked to return the products for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.