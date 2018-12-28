Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kroger has issued a recall for several shrimp products because they may be undercooked, which could cause a health hazard.
According to their website, the undercooked products could lead to contamination, “by spoilage organisms or pathogens.”
For a full list of the affected products, visit Kroger’s website here.
Customers are being asked to return the products for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can call the Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 1-800-232-6280.