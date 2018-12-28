BREAKING NEWS:Alleged O’Hara Twp. Child Abduction Suspect In Custody
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sears and Kmart have announced the closure of even more stores.

On Friday, the company announced 80 new closures as they try to avoid being shut down completely.

ross park mall sears Another Round Of Sears, Kmart Closures Announced

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This latest list of closures includes several locations in Pennsylvania.

In our area, the Kmart at the West View Park Shopping Center will close.

Also, the Sears at Westmoreland Mall on Route 30, just outside of Greensburg, will shut its doors as well.

The stores will close for good in late March 2019.

Sears Holdings says liquidation sales at the stores will begin in two weeks.

