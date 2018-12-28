  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams was mistaken for free agent All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper at a restaurant, and he went along with it.

According to a tweet from Thursday night, Williams was mistaken for Harper by his waiter at dinner.

“Our waiter tonight thought I was Bryce Harper so of course I played along and told him I was signing with the Yankees. He was very happy because he was from the Bronx.”

Harper, who formerly played for the Washington Nationals, is currently testing the free agent market and the New York Yankees are on his list of potential landing spots.

The “sighting” probably had a lot of Yankee fans excited that he actually was intending to sign.

